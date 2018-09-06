Raw sewerage continuing to float through Swilly – Claim

It’s been claimed that raw sewerage is continuing to float through the River Swilly from Letterkenny.

This is despite a new sewerage treatment plant being established in the area five years ago at a cost of 40 million euro.

Irish Water says that its continuing to work with Donegal County Council to reduce the frequency of untreated sewerage and to improve the water quality in the Swilly.

However, Cathaorileach of the Letterkenny Municipal District Cllr Ian McGarvey says for such major problems to continue after such a huge investment is completely unacceptable.