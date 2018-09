The National Lottery has issued a final appeal to all Lotto players in Donegal to check their tickets as a €30,000 prize won in Kilcar over the summer remains unclaimed

The lucky winner has until close of business tomorrow to come forward.

The ticket was purchased at Byrne’s Foodstore in Kilcar on Saturday June 9th.

The winning Lotto numbers were 11, 12, 19, 27, 30, 38 and the Bonus 16.