MLA wages to be cut as Bradley addresses Stormont impasse

Politicians at Stormont are set to have their pay cut by 14,000 pounds as the powersharing crisis continues.

The UK government’s Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley is due to make the announcement in the House of Commons shortly.

She’s also set to rule out a fresh Assembly election and will bring forward laws to allow civil servants in the North to make decisions.

It’s been claimed that a number of significant projects, including the A5 Upgrade and the Strule Education Campus in Omagh are in danger, because there is no minister in place to sign off on them.