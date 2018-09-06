LUH second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today

Letterkenny University Hospital was the joint second most overcrowded hospital in Ireland today with 30 people awaiting admission there this morning.

Four people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 26 were waiting on wards.

The number is up nine on yesterday’s figure of 21.

Cork University Hospital also had 30 people waiting for a bed this morning while Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore was the most overcrowded today with 47 people waiting there.

The nationwide figure is 403, an increase of 3% on the same day last year when there were 391 patients on trolleys.