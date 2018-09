The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, Tom Comack rakes over the coals of last Sunday’s All Ireland final and Dublin’s four in a row win over the Red Hands in the company of two of our regular contributors in the course of the championship.

Former Tyrone All-Ireland Star defender John Lynch and former Donegal All-Star and All-Ireland winning manager Brian McEniff…