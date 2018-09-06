Elm Park left in limbo over flood defence process

There are calls for more clarity on the flood defence process for Elm Park in Buncrana.

Earlier this year, the area was included by the OPW in its national list of proposed Flood Risk Management Measures however no further announcements have yet been made with regards to funding the flood relief process.

The estate, located beside the Crana River was badly hit by last year’s floods and in the interim; residents have been unable to access flood insurance for their homes.

Speaking on the Nine Til Noon Show, resident Paul Dunlop says more progress is needed: