Derry councillor concerned at fireworks incidents in Creggan

A Derry Councillor Kevin Campbell says he’s gravely concerned at reports of children using fireworks in the area, seven weeks before Halloween.

Cllr Kevin Campbell was speaking following complaints from residents about fireworks being used in the Central Drive area over the last few nights.

He’s been told that fireworks were being set off in the vicinity of the local shops, and also being thrown at passing cars.

Urging parents to be vigilant, Cllr Campbell says these are dangerous items, particularly when being misused and thrown as seems to be happening here………