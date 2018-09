Sinead McConnell has won bronze in the 5k walk at the World Masters Championships in Malaga, Spain.

The Finn Valley athlete was unlucky not to get silver but ended settling for bronze in 27 minutes 01.46 seconds in the women’s under 50 final.

It was a fantastic effort from Sinead who was fully committed in 30 degree heat.

French girl Sylvia Sevellec won the race in 25:25.19.