Tyrone and Derry to get four home games in 2019 League’s

Tyrone and Derry will start their respective league campaigns on the road in 2019.
In the provisional set of fixtures Tyrone will make the long trip south to play Kerry in the Kingdom.
That is one of three away games in Division One for Mickey Harte’s men. They will also go to Roscommon and Dublin.
Their four home games are against Mayo, Monaghan, Cavan and Galway.
Derry will make the short journey to Antrim at the end of January to start their Division Four campaign.
They must also go on the road to Waterford and Limerick while they have four home games against London, Wicklow, Leitrim and Wexford.
Tyrone’s National Football League Division One Provisional Fixtures:
27/01/19 Kerry v Tyrone
03/02/19 Tyrone v Mayo
10/02/18 Roscommon v Tyrone
23/02/19 Tyrone v Monaghan
02/02/19 Tyrone v Cavan
16/03/19 Dublin v Tyrone
24/03/19 Tyrone v Galway
Derry’s National Football League Division Four Provisional Fixtures:
27/01/19 Antrim v Derry
03/02/19 Derry v London
10/02/19 Waterford v Derry
24/02/19 Derry v Wicklow
24/03/19 Derry v Wexford
16/03/19 Derry v Leitrim
03/03/19 Limerick v Derry