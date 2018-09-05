Tyrone and Derry to get four home games in 2019 League’s

Tyrone and Derry will start their respective league campaigns on the road in 2019.

In the provisional set of fixtures Tyrone will make the long trip south to play Kerry in the Kingdom.

That is one of three away games in Division One for Mickey Harte’s men. They will also go to Roscommon and Dublin.

Their four home games are against Mayo, Monaghan, Cavan and Galway.

Derry will make the short journey to Antrim at the end of January to start their Division Four campaign.

They must also go on the road to Waterford and Limerick while they have four home games against London, Wicklow, Leitrim and Wexford.

Tyrone’s National Football League Division One Provisional Fixtures:

27/01/19 Kerry v Tyrone

03/02/19 Tyrone v Mayo

10/02/18 Roscommon v Tyrone

23/02/19 Tyrone v Monaghan

02/02/19 Tyrone v Cavan

16/03/19 Dublin v Tyrone

24/03/19 Tyrone v Galway

Derry’s National Football League Division Four Provisional Fixtures:

27/01/19 Antrim v Derry

03/02/19 Derry v London

10/02/19 Waterford v Derry

24/02/19 Derry v Wicklow

24/03/19 Derry v Wexford

16/03/19 Derry v Leitrim

03/03/19 Limerick v Derry