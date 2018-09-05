Tusla responds to HIQA Foster Care report

Tusla’s Service Director in the North West says that that issues identified in a HIQA review of Fostering Services in Donegal are not to do with the quality of the service.

Dr Aisling Gillen says the HIQA inspection reflects the shortage of social workers, and the fact that some formal inspections take longer than they should.

However, she says every foster carer and every foster child have social workers attached to them, and that’s not necessarily reflected in the HIQA report.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Dr Gillen told Greg Hughes that agreed changes are being made……

Meanwhile, Dr Gillen also put out a call for more potential foster carers, anyone interested is asked to contact the Foster Care Duty Social Worker at 074 91 23701.