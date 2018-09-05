Trips to Clare, Tipperary and Cork for Donegal in 2019

Donegal will begin life in Division Two of the National League in 2019 with an away trip to Clare on Sunday 27th January next year.

That game will be one of three on the road, the other two will also be in Munster with Declan Bonner set to take his side to Tipperary on Sunday 10th February and Cork on St Patrick’s Day eve on Saturday 16th March .

In the provisional set of fixtures, Donegal will have four home games, starting against Meath in round two on Saturday 2nd February.

Former Donegal boss Rory Gallagher will be back in the county with Fermanagh on Sunday 24th February, Donegal will welcome Armagh on Saturday 2nd March and Kildare on Sunday 24th March.

Donegal’s National Football League Provisional Fixtures:

27/01/19 Clare v Donegal

02/02/19 Donegal v Meath

10/02/19 Tipperary v Donegal

24/02/19 Donegal v Fermangh

02/03/19 Donegal v Armagh

16/03/19 Cork v Donegal

24/03/19 Donegal v Kildare

In Division 2B of the Hurling League, Donegal will play three of their five games at home against Kildare, Wicklow and Warwickshire.

Their away games will see them go to Derry and Down.

Donegal’s National Hurling League Division 2B Provisional Fixtures

27/01/19 Donegal v Kildare

03/02/19 Derry v Donegal

10/02/19 Donegal v Wicklow

24/02/19 Down v Donegal

03/03/19 Donegal v Warwickshire