Respect urged at traffic lights as more road works start

People travelling from South Donegal via the Twin Towns faced further delays this morning with more road works at Kilross on the Letterkenny Road outside Stranorlar.

Speaking on the Nine Til Noon Show, local Cllr Patrick McGowan said this is ongoing work on a bridge, and the council was unaware that the contractors would be back on site today.

He also urged people to respect to respect traffic lights and Stop-Go signs, saying no-one wants a repeat of last week’s incident in which a worker operating a Stop-Go sign was injured…………