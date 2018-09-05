Draws made for FAI Intermediate Inter League Tournament

The fixtures have been draw for this year’s FAI Intermediate Inter-League (Michael Ward) Tournament – which is being hosted this year by the Ulster Senior League.

The tournament takes place in Donegal from October 5-7.

The Ulster Senior League squad is being managed again by Anthony Gorman, who will oversee the tournament for a second year.

Last year, the USL just missed out, having been pipped by Leinster.

The Ulster Senior League have won the competition three times – in 1998, 2013 and 2014.

The USL squad will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The USL side play Munster on the Friday night before they meet Connacht on the Saturday and they close out the weekend by facing Leinster on the Sunday.

Venues have yet to be determined.

FAI Intermediate Inter-League (Michael Ward) Tournament

Friday, October 5

Leinster Senior League v Connacht FA

Ulster Senior League v Munster Senior League

Saturday, October 6

Connacht FC v Ulster Senior League

Munster Senior League v Leinster Senior League

Sunday, October 7

Leinster Senior League v Ulster Senior League

Munster Senior League v Connacht FC