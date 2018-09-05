Danske Bank to locate Customer Protection Centre in Derry

Danske Bank has announced it is to locate its new customer protection centre in Derry, employing 67 people. 25 of those positions have already been filled.

The development is being supported by Invest NI.

Mayor Cllr John Boyle described the announcement as fantastic news for the city and district saying it is evidence that confidence is continuing to grow in the local economy.

He added it will be good for the whole region, and reaffirms the North West’s position as a competitive, exciting and innovative place to do business.