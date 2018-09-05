Coyle & Gildea named in Ireland U16 Squad

Republic of Ireland Under-16 Head Coach Paul Osam has named a 19-man squad for the upcoming International Friendlies against Bulgaria in Sofia.

Finn Harps duo Fionnan Coyle and Daniel Gildea have been included.

Ireland’s first match against Bulgaria takes place on September 11th, with the second match taking place two days later.

14 of Osam’s squad is made up of SSE Airtricity League players, with the remaining five playing at clubs in Northern Ireland, England and Spain.

Republic of Ireland Under-16 Squad

Goalkeepers: Arlo Doherty (Manchester City), Josh Keely (St. Patrick’s Athletic),

Defenders: Fionnan Coyle (Finn Harps), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Real Betis), Oisin Hand (Shamrock Rovers), Leigh Kavanagh (Bray Wanderers), Ronan Kilkenny (Bohemians), Gavin O’Brien (Bohemians)

Midfielders: Louie Barry (West Bromwich Albion), Colin Conroy (Bohemians), Kyle Conway (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Oran Crowe (Cork City), Lee Harkin (Tristar Boys), Ben McCormack (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Andrew Moran (Bray Wanderers)

Forwards: Roland Banya (Shamrock Rovers), Daniel Gildea (Finn Harps), Callum Kavanagh (Middlesbrough), Billy Vance (Bray Wanderers)

Fixtures

11/9/18 – Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland, National Football Complex, 5pm (3pm Irish time)

13/9/18 – Bulgaria v Republic of Ireland, National Football Complex, 5pm (3pm Irish time)