Community Playgroup believe they know identity of vandals

A Community Playgroup affected by a vandalism attack this week say they believe they know the identity of those responsible and are warning that if there is a repeat occurrence, Gardai will be informed.

In a statement posted on Newtowncunningham Community Playgroup’s Facebook page, they say they believe the perpetrators are two teenagers, thought to be past pupils.

Following a review of the groups CCTV footage, its reported that entry was gained to the outdoor area with damage caused to a fence and a glass bottle smashed in the children’s play area.

The Playgroup say this could have been a very dangerous situation.