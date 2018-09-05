Celebrity Chef fears for future of Killybegs College

A crisis is said to be looming at Killybegs Catering College after it emerged that there were only eight enrolments for the current academic year.

Latest figures show that Ireland will need 9,500 chefs nationwide next year to fill all the vacancies within the hospitality sector.

Celebrity Chef Gary O’Hanlon says the catering college in Killybegs is one of the best in the country but the low level of enrollments is a cause for concern.

He believes inadequate infrastructure to and from Donegal is making it less appealing to students: