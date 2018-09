There were 21 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the latest trolley watch report.

Six people were on trolleys in its Emergency Department while a further 15 were waiting wards.

It’s up 7 on yesterdays figure of 14.

University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded this morning with 46 people waiting there.

The nationwide figure is 449, an increase of 20% on the same day last year when there were 374 patients on trolleys.