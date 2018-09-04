Udaras backed companies compete in Irish Food and Drink Awards

Three Donegal companies which are supported by Udaras na Gaeltachta will tomorrow compete in the Irish Food and Drinks Awards competiton at City West in Dublin.

The companies are Gallaghers Bakery in Ardara, Irish Fish Canners in Dungloe and the Sliabh Lieague Distillery, which makes a seaweed infused gin.

Hughie Mac Suimhne of Udaras na Gaeltachta says the food and drink sector is becoming an increasingly one for the Gaeltacht development authority……………

Udaras statement in full –

The Irish tongue played a huge part in this year’s Food & Drink Awards as five producers from the Gaeltacht made the grand final. The event, which celebrates the best of manufacturing and the people behind the products, took place in the Citywest Hotel on the 5th of September.

There was a huge Irish influence this year with finalists from the Gaeltacht including:

Gallagher’s Bakery – Donegal

Proiseail (An Clochan Liath) Teoranta/Irish Fish Canners – Donegal

Drioglann Shliabh Liag CGA – Seaweed GIN – Donegal

Caveman Grub

The Dingle Whiskey Distillery

All companies are client companies of Údarás na Gaeltachta, a regional state agency responsible for the economic, social and cultural development of Irish-speaking regions of Ireland.

Speaking about the significance of Gaeltacht companies making the finals, CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta, Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh says “The Gaeltacht areas provide a very good living environment with strong natural resources. It lends itself very well in food and we are delighted to get recognition. From salmon farming to seaweed harvesting, we help promote companies in counties from Donegal to Waterford.”

The Gaeltacht remains an attractive option for business and exports. Recent figures from Údarás na Gaeltachta reveal employment in Gaeltacht areas is at an all-time high. Michael adds “At the end of 2017, there were 7,400 people employed on fulltime contracts and 600 on part-time in companies in Gaeltacht areas equating to 850 million in revenue, 60% of that was exported. Irish is important, it remains a distinct trait and we find many companies value the Irish language, particularly those exporting.”

Tracey Carney, Organiser of the Food & Drink Business Awards said “With 5 companies shortlisted across multiple categories, it shines a light on the growth of industry and innovation within the Gaeltacht. The Gaeltacht is definitely on trend with Gin infused Seaweed from Dulaman and Nourishing bread mix from Caveman Grub reflecting two of the biggest trends within the food & drink internationally.”