Tusla welcomes HIQA report on Donegal foster care services

Tusla has today welcomed the publication of a HIQA inspection report on foster care services in Donegal.

The report found foster care services in the county to be majorly non-compliant in three areas.

Following the three day inspection in April, HIQA found that of the eight national standards assessed, no standards were compliant, four were substantially compliant and four were non–compliant.

The major non-compliances were in the areas of reviews of foster carers, assessment and approval of relative foster carers and safeguarding and child protection.

The Child and Family Agency says the inspection report reveals an effective, child-centered fostering service in Donegal, where children’s rights are respected.

Tusla service director for the West Region, Dr Aisling Gillen said in relation to HIQA’s concern over foster care assessments not being completed in a timely manner that; “the area had recently developed a dedicated team with sole responsibility for recruitment and assessment in order to ensure that assessments were completed in a timely way.”

Dr Gillen said she was pleased to note that HIQA highlighted that “there were examples of very good practice in Donegal” and had acknowledged Tusla’s work in addressing areas of concern.