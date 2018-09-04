Tony McNamee looking to ‘Steady the Ship’ at Swilly Rovers

The launch of the new Ulster Senior league season took place last night.

Managers and players from all seven clubs joined with members of the league’s executive at the launch in the Four Lanterns – the long time sponsors of the league.

Among the new managers in place is Tony McNamee who has taken over at Swilly Rovers and he told Diarmaid Doherty that while his team face a difficult challenge this season, he’ll be hoping to use some talented young players at a club which has a proud tradition of producing players who have gone on to play at a higher level…