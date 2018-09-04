New GP programme being rolled out in Derry and Strabane

Strabane has been included in the first stage of a comprehensive programme to transform GP care in Northern Ireland, with a view towards making more services available at local practice level.

The programme has now been rolled out in the Derry GP Federation area which covers approximately 200,000 patients in Derry, Strabane, Limavady and Claudy.

West Tyrone MLA Michaela Boyle says the programme is particularly important because of the pressure GP services in Strabane have been under, and this should help address many of those issues……….