Married couple in 70s die following crash in Omagh

A married couple in their 70s have died following a crash in Omagh yesterday.

Police say they received a report of a two vehicle collision on the Doogary Road yesterday afternoon shortly before 3pm.

The occupants of a gold-coloured Volvo car died at the scene while the driver of a red-coloured Scania articulated lorry was uninjured.

Police are appealing to witnesses to come forward and say they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the crash.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan says the news emerging this evening is further evidence of the vital need for the upgrading of the A5: