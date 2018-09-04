Irish unity could lead to public service job losses – SF

Thousands of public sector jobs could be in jeopardy if there was a united Ireland.

A draft document by Sinn Fein outlines how streamlining services across the island would improve efficiency.

The move would see one agency instead of two for each service in the sector – such as health or education – dealing with Government.

Half a million people work in the public sector in the North and South.

Donegal Deputy and Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty refused to be drawn on the number of jobs that might be at risk if there was unity………….