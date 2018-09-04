HIQA identifies issues with foster services in Donegal

Following the three day inspection of the service in Donegal during April, HIQA found that of the eight national standards assessed, no standards were compliant, four were substantially compliant and four were non-compliant.

Of those, one was identified as moderate, while three were found to be major non-compliances.

The major non-compliances were in the areas of reviews of foster carers, assessment and approval of relative foster carers, and safeguarding and child protection.

The inspectors found that concerns and allegations made in relation to foster carers were managed in line with Children First, but they reviewed one complaint which would have been more appropriately categorised as a serious concern.

As a result, it had not been correctly tracked or notified to the foster care committee in line with protocol.

The report also found some adults who have significant contact with children and young people weren’t properly vetted.

When it comes to foster carers, the report says their assessments are of good quality, but records of home visits are not adequate.

HIQA also says there aren’t enough carers to deal with the demands of the service.

HIQA has also published an Action Plan completed by the service to address the issues identified, with a range of improvements outlined, many of which have already been implemented.

The full report can be downloaded HERE –