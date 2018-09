A fundraising golf classic was held at Bundoran Golf Club recently in order to raise money for the Donegal GAA Training Fund.

€4,000 was awarded to Donegal GAA County Board Chairman Mick McGrath and member of the Fundraising Committee Anthony Molloy by Pauric McShea to go towards the training fund.

The Donegal GAA Fundraising Committee would like to express their gratitude to all who participated and contributed on the day.