Donegal and Finn Harps to play first game at new Ballyare

The Donegal Junior League will host the first match on their newly laid pitch at the Diamond Park in Ballyare on Wednesday evening when the Oscar Traynor side take on Finn Harps.

It will also see the first use of the new Floodlights at the League Headquarters.

The match itself will be a keenly anticipated affair as Ollie Horgan brings his flying high Harps first team to play the League’s Oscar Traynor side under the management of Raymond Shields.

Kick-Off will be at 7.30 p.m.

PRO of the Donegal League Gary Foy told Oisin Kelly the hard work by committees involved is starting to pay off…