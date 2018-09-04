Craft breweries and distilleries can now sell products on site

Craft breweries and distilleries in Donegal will now be able to sell alcohol in conjunction with tours.

It’s after the Justice Minister signed the Commencement Order for a new act last night.

The Intoxicating Liquor (Breweries and Distilleries) Act 2018 will create a new retail licence to permit local craft breweries across the country sell intoxicating liquor manufactured on the premises to tourists and visitors who have participated in a guided tour of the premises.

The alcohol will be allowed to be sold between the hours of 10am and 7pm.

The Act will also allow premises such as the Sliabh Liag distillery and Kinnegar Craft Brewery in Donegal obtain a relevant licence to sell intoxicating liquor produced on premises to members of the public for consumption off the premises between the hours of 10am and 7pm and between 12:30pm and 7pm on Sundays.