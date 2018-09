The adjournment of a judicial review of the planned A5 upgrade has been welcomed by a West Tyrone MLA, who says it’s the best way to secure the project’s future.

Daniel McCrossan has received confirmation from the Department of Infrastructure that the adjournment has been granted and the case has been listed for mention on October 12th.

Mr McCrossan says while this is another delay in the delivery of the Western Transport Corridor Scheme, it is necessary in the absence of an Executive……….