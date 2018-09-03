The McHugh View – Football lucky to have Dublin

All Ireland finalists Tyrone will return back to the county this evening for the main homecoming event at Healy Park after 7pm.

Mickey Harte’s men will arrive in Aughnacloy at around 4pm before heading onto Omagh.

In six finals, it’s a third defeat for Tyrone while Dublin’s footballers will celebrate their 28th success thanks to their record equaling fourth title in-a-row.

92 All Ireland winner Martin McHugh has been impressed with Dublin’s young players and feels with the Hurling taking the headlines this year, football is lucky to have Dublin.

Martin joined Greg Hughes on this mornings 9 til 12 show…