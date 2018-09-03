Taoiseach should visit Swan Park – Mac Lochlainn

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is being urged to visit Swan Park during a visit to Buncrana on tomorrow week, September 11th. A similar call has been made by the Buncrana Tidy Towns Committee.

The Taoiseach will be in the area for the official opening of the new bridge at Cockhill.

In a letter sent last night, Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says despite repeated representations, the community has been unable to secure the necessary funding from Government to reconstruct and reopen the facility after last years floods, and he wants Mr Varadkar to see the devastation for himself.

He says with no government department taking responsibility, the buck stops at the top…………

Text of letter –