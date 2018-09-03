Taoiseach should visit Swan Park – Mac Lochlainn

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is being urged to visit Swan Park during a visit to Buncrana on tomorrow week, September 11th. A similar call has been made by the Buncrana Tidy Towns Committee.
The Taoiseach will be in the area for the official opening of the new bridge at Cockhill.
In a letter sent last night, Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says despite repeated representations, the community has been unable to secure the necessary funding from Government to reconstruct and reopen the facility after last years floods, and he wants Mr Varadkar to see the devastation for himself.
He says with no government department taking responsibility, the buck stops at the top…………
Text of letter –
Dear Taoiseach,I welcome that you will be in Buncrana, Co. Donegal on Tuesday, September 11th next for the official opening of the new bridge at Cockhill.You will be aware from your visit last year that one of Buncrana and Inishowen’s main community and visitor amenities; Swan Park, was destroyed by the devastating floods that we endured.Unfortunately despite repeated representations, our community have been unable to secure the necessary funding from Government to reconstruct and reopen our park.I believe that it is imperative that you take the time, while in Buncrana, to visit Swan Park to see for yourself, it’s present state and to meet a delegation of Donegal County Council officials and some of the local community leaders who have been campaigning for the reopening of the park.I trust that you can facilitate this request.Regards, PádraigSenator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn