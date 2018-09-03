Pupils walk to Milford school in protest of lack of transport

15 students from Kilmacrennan and Termon walked part of the way to school this morning in protest at the failure of the Department of Education to provide transport for them.

They had applied for tickets and paid for them, but under Department regulations, they were deemed to be concessionary cases, and in some cases, their parents were only told in the past fortnight that they had not secured a seat.

Earlier today on the Nine til Noon Show, Mairead, one of the affected parents spoke to Greg Hughes: