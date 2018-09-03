New car registrations in Donegal down 11%

Border regions have been worst hit with a drop in the number of new car registrations this month.

Leitrim experienced the biggest drop with new car registrations down 11.4%, compared to figures from the same period last year, closely followed by Donegal which recorded an 11% drop.

Official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show that the total new car registrations for the month of August, nationally were up 3.5% when compared to August 2017 while used car imports to date this year, are up 10%.

SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan says; “For businesses in the sector, the impact of low Sterling exchange rates, due to Brexit, will have driven used car imports to levels close to the new car sales total by the end of this year.”