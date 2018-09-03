May could face leadership challenge over Brexit

It’s reported a poll suggests the majority of voters in the North would back a United Ireland after Brexit. The Times Ireland Edition says the poll was carried out by Deltapoll, on behalf of the lobby group Best for Britain.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s launched a scathing attack on Theresa May’s Brexit strategy, branding it a “fix” which can only lead to “victory for the EU”.

Writing in this mornings Daily Telegraph, Britain’s former Foreign Secretary insists the UK’s “lying flat on the canvas” in withdrawal talks.

British Parliament will return from recess tomorrow.

Sky reporter Enda Brady says Theresa May’s likely to face a leadership battle……………