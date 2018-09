Irish Water has is pledging to minimise disruption as much as possible, as major road works commence on High Road in Letterkenny.

Road Closures on High Road will be limited to the period between 7pm and 7am.

A schedule of works up to next February was given to councillors at the weekend, with works planned for New Line Road, Beechwood Road, Ballyraine and Gortlee.

Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle says increased communication is welcome………….