IFI announces funding for projects in Donegal and Derry

The International Fund for Ireland has announced funding for two projects in Donegal and four in County Derry. It’s part of a €3.9 million package confirmed today.

The Donegal projercts to be funded are the North West Alcohol Forum and the Downstrands Fam,ily Resource Centre in Narin Portnoo,

In Derry, project are being funded in Creggan, Coleraine and St Columb’s Park, as well as a project associated with the Glasgowberry Festival.

Dr Adrian Johnston is Chair of the IFI. He says the fund continues to play a very important role……..

County Donegal

€207,473 / £172,202 to North West Alcohol Forum for a two-year project called ‘Positive Attitudes, Beliefs & Aspirations’ (PABA) that will provide a structured programme of development activities. Operating across Letterkenny, Milford, Buncrana and Ballybofey, the project will offer a combination of skills training, personal development and leisure activities to identify pathways for progression into education, training or work.

€82,529 / £68,499 to Downstrands FRC to extend and expand the ‘Ignite your Future’ project for one year. The south west Donegal project will provide personalised employability training for eight current participants and enrol a new cohort of 12 young people – aged 16-25 – in a programme of tailored activities aimed at improving personal and social skills.

County Londonderry-Derry

€242,882 / £202,402 to Causeway Rural & Urban Network (CRUN) for the Building Resilience and Knowledge in Education (BRAKE) Project. This two-year cross-community initiative will support 20 participants, aged 16-25 years, in Coleraine to positively engage in their community while improving self-esteem, confidence and ability to enter the worlds of employment or further education.

€205,596 / £171,330 to Creggan Enterprises to extend and expand the cross-community Lifehack Project for two-years in Londonderry-Derry. 10 current participants and an additional 12 people will be supported and guided into tailored good relations, personal development and employability programmes designed to assist them to gain skills and knowledge that can improve their lives.

€153,645 / £128,038 to Glasgowbury to extend the ‘Inclusive Accessible Multimedia’ (I AM) project which operates across Draperstown, Magherafelt, Cookstown, Maghera and Bellaghy. This extension will enable 11 current participants to gain accredited training and take part in advanced education and employment activities.

€94,537 / £78,781 to St Columbs Park to extend the cross-community ‘IgnYte’ project for one-year in the Waterside; Diamond; Caw and Lisnagelvin areas of Londonderry-Derry. IgnYte is a training and support programme that gives young people access employment, education and training activities with the aim of enabling them to take better control of their lives.