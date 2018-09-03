Drew Harris takes up position as Garda Commissioner

Ireland has a new Garda Commissioner.

At midnight Acting Garda Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin stepped down and was replaced by Drew Harris – former Deputy Chief Constable of the PSNI.

The transition was made at a private ceremony at the newly refurbished Kevin Street Headquarters, in Dublin, where Commissioner Harris signed the Garda Code of Ethics and the Official Secrets Act.

His first offical act as Commissioner has seen Mr Harris issue a statement promising to protect the vulnerable.

To that end he claims defending the State from the threat of terrorism is his top priority.

He’s also pledged to deliver the highest ethical standards and says he wants a workplace of openness and transparency.

In apparent reference to the treatment of whistleblowers he claims he’ll be more open to concerns raised both internally and externally.

Summing up his stance Drew Harris says he envisages an An Garda Síochána that is responsive, accountable and fit for purpose in a modern and progressive Ireland…………