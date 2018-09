Cockhill Celtic defeated Letterkenny Rovers 3-1 in their Ulster Senior League Cup Group A clash today.

Brendan Fildara scored 2 for Cockhill before Mark Moran scored Cockhill’s third. Lee Toland scored Letterkenny’s only goal from the penalty spot.

In Group B, a Micheál Doherty brace gave Bonagee United the win over Fanad United in a game that finished 2-1.

Davitt Walsh scored for Fanad, and Walsh also had a penalty saved by Kealan Mulcahy as he looked to bring the tie back to 2-2.