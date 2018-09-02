Three the magic number as McGlynn and Sittuk take Waterside Half Marathon titles

The 37th Waterside Half Marathon recorded familiar victors this morning as Strabane’s Ann Marie McGlynn and Kenyan Freddie Sittukbroke through the winner’s tape at St Columb’s Park Running Track to take the senior female and male honours respectively.

It was a third WHM win for both runners at the event which attracted a record registration of over 2,000 runners and had the added prestige this year of hosting the Ulster Half Marathon Championships.

The women’s Ulster title went to McGlynn who also claimed the course record in an outstanding time of 1.17.01 while North Belfast Harriers’ Andrew Annett, who finished just one second behind Sittuk, claimed the men’s honours.

Derry’s James Divin took the wheelchair title in a tight battle with Inishowen man Karol Doherty while Foyle Valley’s Scott Rankin was the first local runner home as he finished third in the senior men’s section.

Ciara Toner and Gemma McDonald took the other podium positions in the women’s race.

Race Director Gerry Lynch joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport…