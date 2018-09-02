Sam Moffett wins the Sligo Stages Rally on a day of high drama

Sam Moffett has won the Sligo Stages Rally in his Fiesta R5.

The Monaghan man finished 1 minute 28 seconds ahead of Donegal’s Joseph McGonigle in his Mini WRC.

There was drama early on in the day as early leader Josh Moffett crashed out of the rally and it was Donegal’s Declan Boyle who took the lead then.

Boyle then clipped his wheel and broke an arm which ended his rally and paved the way for Sam Moffett to take the win in round five of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship.

Third place was Johnny Jordan in a Toyota Starlet, over 3 minutes off the leader’s time. Aidan Wray in his Evo 10 finished fourth while Chris Armstrong was fifth overall in a Ford Escort.

JF Shovelin was 6th and John McQuaid was 7th, both in Ford Escorts. There were two Evo 9s in 8th and 9th with Gary Cairns and Sean Gallagher, while Anthony Cairns rounded off the Top 10 in a Subaru Impreza.

Joseph McGonigle leads the series at the moment and was very happy with their second place finish today…