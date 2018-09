Dublin claimed their fourth All-Ireland Senior Football Championship in a row on Sunday when they beat Tyrone by 2-17 v 1-14.

Tyrone started the game well and led by 4 points after 17 minutes, but first half goals from Dublin set them up well to take the victory at GAA Headquarters.

After the match Tyrone manager Mickey Harte spoke with Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh…

Dublin’s Philly McMahon also have his thoughts to Máire Treasa Ní Cheallaigh…