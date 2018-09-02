Irwin Brothers flying high this year in BSB Championship

Kilmacrennan based riders Rhys & Caolan Irwin who compete in the British Superbike Championships are flying high this year.

Older brother Caolan is currently 8th in the 600 Championship with 3 races to go while younger brother Rhys is 9th overall in the Moto 3, but he is also competing in the British Talent Cup in November.

Earlier this week Pauric Hilferty caught up with the Irwin brothers to find out about the highs and lows of their first rookie year at this level.

Older brother Caolan began by speaking about some of the highs they’re currently experiencing…