Dublin overcome Tyrone to win fourth All-Ireland SFC title in a row

2-17 v 1-14 was the final score in the All-Ireland SFC Final in Croke Park when Dublin defeated Tyrone to win their record-equalling fourth All-Ireland SFC title in a row.

Tyrone started well and led by 4 points after 17 minutes of play. A Paul Mannion penalty drew the Dubs level on 20 minutes, and Dublin were able to take control then, scoring another goal through Niall Scully before half-time. The half-time score was 2-07 v 0-06 in favour of the Dubs.

The second-half saw much of the same, and Dublin controlled much of the play. Peter Harte converted from the penalty spot with 4 minutes of normal time left to give Tyrone a glimmer of hope, but Dublin’s experience showed as they saw off Tyrone, with seven minutes of injury time being played at the end.

Francis Mooney was in Croke Park for Highland Radio…