Donegal GAA Results – Sat 1st September

All County League Division 1
Naomh Conaill 1-11 V 0-13 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon
Cloughaneely 0-05 V 3-18 Kilcar
Gaoth Dobhair 4-09 V 1-12 Dungloe
St Michael’s 3-12 V 1-10 Glenswilly
All County League Division 2 – Bundoran win Division 2
Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-15 V 1-16 Termon
Glenfin 1-04 V 1-06 Four Masters
St Naul’s GAA Club 0-10 V 2-17 Naomh Columba
Malin 1-08 V 1-14 Ardara
Bundoran and Sean MacCumhaill promoted to Division 1
Malin and Naomh Mhuire relegated to Division 3
All County League Division 3 – Killybegs win Division 3
Convoy 1-12 V 0-13 Moville
Na Rossa V Killybegs – Killybegs were awarded the win
Buncrana 1-12 V 0-08 Naomh Bríd