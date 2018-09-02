Donegal GAA Results – Sat 1st September

All County League Division 1

Naomh Conaill 1-11 V 0-13 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon

Cloughaneely 0-05 V 3-18 Kilcar

Gaoth Dobhair 4-09 V 1-12 Dungloe

St Michael’s 3-12 V 1-10 Glenswilly

All County League Division 2 – Bundoran win Division 2

Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-15 V 1-16 Termon

Glenfin 1-04 V 1-06 Four Masters

St Naul’s GAA Club 0-10 V 2-17 Naomh Columba

Malin 1-08 V 1-14 Ardara

Bundoran and Sean MacCumhaill promoted to Division 1

Malin and Naomh Mhuire relegated to Division 3

All County League Division 3 – Killybegs win Division 3

Convoy 1-12 V 0-13 Moville

Na Rossa V Killybegs – Killybegs were awarded the win

Buncrana 1-12 V 0-08 Naomh Bríd