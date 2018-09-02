Donegal All-County League Review with Ryan Ferry

By
News Highland
-

The Donegal All-County Football League has come to an end this weekend.

It was a dramatic final day of action in Division 2 where Bundoran won the league thanks to Termon’s one point win over Sean MacCumhaills.

Killybegs took the Division 3 title and they move up to Division 2 while Malin and Naomh Mhuire will drop down to Division 3 from Division 2.

Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to review the League and look ahead to the Donegal SFC which starts next week…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR