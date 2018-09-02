Donegal All-County League Review with Ryan Ferry

The Donegal All-County Football League has come to an end this weekend.

It was a dramatic final day of action in Division 2 where Bundoran won the league thanks to Termon’s one point win over Sean MacCumhaills.

Killybegs took the Division 3 title and they move up to Division 2 while Malin and Naomh Mhuire will drop down to Division 3 from Division 2.

Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to review the League and look ahead to the Donegal SFC which starts next week…