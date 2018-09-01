One week left to submit views on naming of new Strabane pitch

Derry City and Strabane District Council are are urging people to have their say on the naming of the new pitch at Melvin in Strabane with just one week left to register their views.

A public consultation led by the council has been ongoing for the past 12 weeks on naming the new facility in memory of the late Felix McCrossan.

People in the Derry City and Strabane areas have just one week left to register their view on naming the new pitch at Melvin in Strabane after the late Felix McCrossan who was a leading local sports figure in the Strabane area and passed away after a long illness in 2013.

The consultation will close at midnight next Sunday, September 9th.

Members of the Health and Communities Committee at Derry City and Strabane District Council voted in favour of seeking the views of the public on the proposed name via the consultation process with the results due to come before committee members in the autumn for consideration.