Michael Duffy ‘just waiting on clearance’ to play for Republic of Ireland

Dundalk winger Michael Duffy has confirmed his intention to switch allegiance to the Republic of Ireland.

The Derry man has been one of the stand-out players in the League of Ireland this season, scoring 11-goals for the table-topping Lilywhites.

The former Northern Ireland underage international says his ‘heart was set on the Republic of Ireland’ after receiving a call from manager Martin O’Neill.

His international clearance is expected to come through for November’s friendly against Northern Ireland.