McCole weighed in and ready to go in Russia

Dungloe boxer Matthew McCole, who studies in LYIT, will box a 64KG quarter final against Alisa Sharifov (Russia) at the 2018 World University Boxing Championships in Elista, Russia.

Ireland will have Terry McEntee from DCU competing today, Saturday, in a preliminary round 60KG contest against Narek Hovhannisyan (Armenia).

Tomorrow will also see Sean Purcell from WIT boxing a quarter final 56KG contest against the winner of today’s last 16 battle between Belarus and Armenia.

Ricky Nesbitt will box in the 52KG semi final on Wednesday against Hong Chuan-Hsun (Chinese Taipei).

All the Irish boxers weighed in this morning and are excited and looking forward to their debut bouts at World University level.

The opening ceremony begins at 3pm today with boxing starting after the ceremony. Boxing each day will be at 3pm (1pm Irish time) except for the final day where boxing starts at 5pm.