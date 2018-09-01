Irish Water commit to keep local representatives informed of future work

A Donegal County Councillor has welcomed commitments from Irish Water that they will ensure local representatives are informed of any future works in Letterkenny.

Concern was previously raised over the utility’s refusal to meet with local councillors in relation to the Letterkenny Sewerage Scheme.

Works are due to commence on Monday on the High Road however, Irish Water has confirmed they will carry out works at night, to keep disruption to a minimum.

A number of issues were raised at the meeting between Irish Water and local councillors yesterday, including; further calls for the Bonagee/ Dromore area to be connected to the main sewer and concerns that a number of water and sewage treatment plants in Letterkenny are not up to standrad.

