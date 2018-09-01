Irish call-ups for Harps boys 

There was good news for the Finn Harps F.C. Academy this week as two of their players Fionnan Coyle and Daniel Gildea have been called up to the Republic of Ireland U16 squad for two away international matches in Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Patrick McGarvey is on stand-by for the same squad. Coyle and Gildea who are members of the Finn Harps U15 side, managed by Kevin McHugh, will link up with the Irish team on Friday before flying out to Sofia.

The first international friendly against Bulgaria in Sofia is on Tuesday week the 11th of September. The two sides meet again on the following Thursday. The Irish team will return home on the Friday.

Head of the Finn Harps Academy Kevin McHugh has expressed his delighted with the news of the international call-ups for Coyle and Gildea and the fact that McGarvey is on the standby list to travel. “It is more welcome news for the Finn Harps Academy. We have had a steady flow of players being called up for international assessments and its brilliant for the boys to be getting this kind of experience. It’s a trend we would love to see continuing. Our aim at the Academy is to get our players to recognize their potential and we will see where that takes them” McHugh said.

Finn Harps start U-13 recruitment.

Finn Harps have begun the recruitment for the inaugural U13 National League which kicks-off next year. Over 60 players have attended trials in recent weeks.

Head of Academy, Kevin McHugh, oversaw the trials with the help of his team of coaches as they aim to identify local talent for the squad